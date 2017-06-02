The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing WWE Extreme Rules

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact Wrestling brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Blame Brent Updates

*Austin Aries New Book

*NXT Touring Update

*Smell like John Cena

And More!

We previewed this Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV which includes the Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Womens Championship, the Fatal Five Way for a shot at the Universal Championship, the Steel Cage Match for the Tag Team Titles and so much more.

We hen gave you the Smackdown Throwdown which features the return of The New Day, History making Womens announcement, AJ Losing in his hometown and more. We also gave you the NXT Rundown featuring Ciampa’s reasoning behind attacking Johnny Gargano, the Tag Team Main Event and more.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack060117.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)