Spoiler Updates on the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Card
Coming out of this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings in India, below are confirmed matches for the July 2nd Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando:
Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron vs. Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley
Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
GFW Women’s Champion Sienna vs. Impact Knockouts Champion Rosemary
2 of 3 Falls for the Impact X Division Title
Low Ki vs. Sonjay Dutt
Full Metal Mayhem
Angelina Love & Davey Richards vs. Alisha & Eddie Edwards
Strap Match
James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III
Scott Steiner & Josh Mathews vs. Joseph Park & Jeremy Borash
Impact Grand Champion Moose & NFL star DeAngelo Williams vs. Eli Drake & Chris Adonis
