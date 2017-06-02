Spoiler Updates on the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Card

Jun 2, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Coming out of this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings in India, below are confirmed matches for the July 2nd Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando:

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron vs. Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
GFW Women’s Champion Sienna vs. Impact Knockouts Champion Rosemary

2 of 3 Falls for the Impact X Division Title
Low Ki vs. Sonjay Dutt

Full Metal Mayhem
Angelina Love & Davey Richards vs. Alisha & Eddie Edwards

Strap Match
James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III

Scott Steiner & Josh Mathews vs. Joseph Park & Jeremy Borash

Impact Grand Champion Moose & NFL star DeAngelo Williams vs. Eli Drake & Chris Adonis

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad