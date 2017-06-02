Sean X-Pac Waltman on celibacy, Kathy Griffin and Tiger Woods

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman guested on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and talked about his celibacy, Tiger Woods, Kathy Griffin and more!

Why Sean is celibate



Keven: Well you’re semi-celibate now, it seems like…

X-Pac: All the way celibate.

Keven: Yeah, so it’s kind of hard. But, you had a lot of fun along the way.

X-Pac: Tons, man. Tons!

Keven: Yeah, you got rock star pussy.

X-Pac: Yeah…

Roxy: But if you met someone today, you wouldn’t have sex with her? Even if you liked her?

X-Pac: I don’t put myself in the situation to really meet anyone.

Roxy: You really wouldn’t even if the situation arose?

X-Pac: I guess I can’t say for sure but it’s something I’m really trying to avoid.

Roxy: Forever?

X-Pac: No, of course not!

Keven: They say it’s really healthy to do what you’re doing.

X-Pac: Mentally it is. For me. I can’t really say ‘you should do this, or anyone else should do it.’ But it’s been excellent for me.

Sean comments on Tiger Woods incident & addiction



“Pharmaceuticals. They got a hold of him [Tiger Woods]…It’s what it sounds like to me…I’m the guy that always brings that back to childhood trauma of some kind.”



“Here’s the thing though. As somebody that has a lot of experience with that type of thing, Kev, not everyone misuses their pain medicine…He [Tiger Woods] has a history of drug addiction. When you’re not telling your doctor ‘hey don’t prescribe me that because I’ve had issues before’ you’re setting yourself up to do that. That’s what addicts do. They set themselves up for things like that, to relapse. Things like that.”

Sean believes Kathy Griffin will bounce back



“I think there’s time to rehabilitate this and bring her [Kathy Griffin] back.”

The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro is a late night talk show produced Maria Menounos, that airs live Mondays and Thursdays from 10-12am ESTat thetomorrowshow.com and is available on iTunes.

