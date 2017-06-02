Lawler comments on the “Bayley this is your life” disaster

On his podcast “Dinner With The King” THE KING Jerry Lawler weighed in on the AWFUL “Bayley this is your life” disaster:

“Sometimes things happen that just don’t turn out like you envision it. I’m sure that’s exactly what happened there. Here’s the other thing: it’s live T.V. That’s a double-edged sword, believe me. When something doesn’t turn out the way you planned it, there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s there. It was live and everybody saw it. That was just one of those cases. You just gotta move on.”

“Booker T flat out stated that “this is hard to watch.” the line likely came straight from the top.. I’m not sure, because I wasn’t there. But either way, that was the right thing to say. It was probably conveying the thoughts of everybody watching it.”

source: THE SpOTLight





