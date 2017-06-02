Lawler comments on the “Bayley this is your life” disaster

Jun 2, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

On his podcast “Dinner With The King” THE KING Jerry Lawler weighed in on the AWFUL “Bayley this is your life” disaster:

“Sometimes things happen that just don’t turn out like you envision it. I’m sure that’s exactly what happened there. Here’s the other thing: it’s live T.V. That’s a double-edged sword, believe me. When something doesn’t turn out the way you planned it, there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s there. It was live and everybody saw it. That was just one of those cases. You just gotta move on.”

“Booker T flat out stated that “this is hard to watch.” the line likely came straight from the top.. I’m not sure, because I wasn’t there. But either way, that was the right thing to say. It was probably conveying the thoughts of everybody watching it.”

source: THE SpOTLight


(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad