Ambrose comments on his reaction when The Hardys returned at WrestleMania 33

“I was just relaxing after my match against Baron Corbin sitting down watching the Ladder Match about to start. When The New Day came out I just naturally assumed they were gonna put themselves in the match”

“When the Hardys theme music hit I lost it. Never in million years did I think that the Hardys Boyz would be returning, especially on the biggest stage of WWE. I’m a huge fan of both of them. I even got to team up with them this past RAW so that was a dream come true in itself. They’re back home.”





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)