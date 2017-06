6/1/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Orlando, Florida

Below are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Orlando, Florida:

1. No Way Jose defeated Brennan Williams

2. Sawyer Fulton defeated Demitrius Bronson

3. Ruby Riot defeated Mandy Rose

4. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli defeated The Street Prophets

5. Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream

6. Lars Sullivan defeated Kishan Raftaar

7. Ember Moon and Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

8. Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

