WWE reportedly interested in ROH talent

Jun 1, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ring of Honor star Dalton Castle may be headed to WWE sometime this summer after his ROH deal expires.

WWE has reportedly shown huge interest in Castle, so for him to re-sign with Ring of Honor it’s being said it would likely take a tremendous offer from Ring of Honor to keep him.

Castle, who is 31 years old, has a reputation for being a top performer in a live capacity, creating big potential for him to be a sizable star in WWE.

