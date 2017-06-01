WWE looking for a way to bring Hulk Hogan back into the fold

Hulk Hogan is an icon in the pro wrestling business. But he isn’t perfect. He has a big black eye due to things he said when he didn’t know he was being recorded. The comments were racist and awful. He was venting about his daughter’s boyfriend and he let it get too far in a bad way. It was all wrapped up in the famous Gawker trial he eventually won. But Hulk’s reputation was still greatly damaged.

WWE couldn’t touch Hogan so they released him and severed ties. He was taken out of all packages, advertising, and whatnot for the rest of time. WWE stopped acknowledging him altogether. It might be pretty hard to erase Hogan but they were trying to pull it off. On this date in WWE History, Andre The Giant slammed himself at WrestleMania 3.

The Observer notes there is a lot of talk about Hulk Hogan returning to WWE. Officials want to allow him back into the company, or at least sign him to some kind of a deal. We have no idea if this has anything to do with the fact they’re worried he might go somewhere else and make a lot of money or not. But current word is they do want him back.

WWE is just afraid bringing Hulk Hogan back will bite them in the end. They don’t want him in the position where he will need to defend himself in any way while he is doing some kind of public appearance.

The thought is the longer time goes on will mean the more fans will want him to return. So that will soften the blow if there is any negative backlash when Hogan eventually comes back.

The Hulkster hasn’t been featured in any WWE US promotions for a long time, but there is a Hulk Hogan poster in the WWE Kids Magazine that’s only available in Spain, the UK, and the Middle East. I wish America still had a WWE Magazine.

On the flipside of the Hogan poster it said he and Vince McMahon were talking. We previously reported he told people at an autograph signing he was talking to Vince. He also later said he would join the Bullet Club but take that for what it’s worth.

Anything’s possible in pro wrestling. In all reality, this seems like a long shot. But apparently a Hulk Hogan return to WWE might not be as improbable as we once thought.

source: ItsStillRealToUsDammit





