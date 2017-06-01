This Day In Wrestling History – June 1st

1956 – Buddy Rogers defeats Pepper Gomez, to win the NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

1978 – Tor Kamata defeats Giant Baba, to win the AJPW/PWF Heavyweight Championship. This ends Giant Baba’s 1,831-day reign as champion, dating back to February 27, 1973.

1979 – El Halcon & Jose Lothario defeat Mark Lewin & The Spoiler, to win the NWA American Tag Team Championship.

1986 – Marty Jannetty defeats The Shadow, to win the NWA Central States Heavyweight Championship.

1987 – Jeff Jarrett defeats Moondog Spot, to win the NWA Mid-America Heavyweight Championship.

1990 – Kerry Von Erich defeats Matt Borne, to win the USWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

1991 – TNT defeats King Kong, to win the WWC Television Championship.

1996 – At ECW’s Fight the Power event, Shane Douglas defends the ECW World Television Championship five times in the same night. Douglas defeats El Puerto Ricano, Don E. Allen, Devon Storm, and Mikey Whipwreck. Douglas, in his fifth title defense, loses the championship to Pitbull #2.

1996 – Brian Christopher defeats Jerry Lawler, to win the USWA Heavyweight Championship.

1998 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (4.4 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (3.7 rating).

2001 – The Island Boyz (Ekmo & Kimo) defeat The Haas Brothers (Charlie & Russ), to win the Memphis Championship Wrestling (MCW) Southern Tag Team Championship.

2004 – On Day 12 of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Navigation with Breeze, Daisuke Ikeda defeats Takeshi Morishima, to win the World League Wrestling (WLW) Heavyweight Championship.

2008 – WWE’s fourth and final One Night Stand pay-per-view is held in San Diego, in front of 9,961 fans. One Night Stand would be replaced in 2009 by Extreme Rules.

Dark Match:

– Matt Hardy defeats Shelton Benjamin.

PPV:

– Jeff Hardy defeats Umaga, in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

– In a Singapore Cane Match, The Big Show defeats CM Punk, John Morrison, Tommy Dreamer, and Chavo Guerrero, to earn an ECW Championship Match against Kane, at Night of Champions on June 29th.

– John Cena defeats John Bradshaw Layfield, in a First Blood Match.

– Beth Phoenix defeats Melina in an ‘I Quit’ Match.

– Batista defeats Shawn Michaels in a Stretcher Match.

– Triple H defeats Randy Orton, in a Last Man Standing Match, to retain the WWE Championship.

– In a Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match, Edge defeats The Undertaker, to win the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. Per match stipulation, Undertaker is banished from WWE.

2009 – On RAW, Kofi Kingston defeats MVP, to win the WWE United States Championship.

2010 – Wade Barrett wins Season One of WWE: NXT.

2013 – Ring of Honor’s Honor In The Heart of Texas is held in San Antonio, TX in front of 600 fans.

Dark Match:

– Rudy Russo & AJ Summers defeat Ricky Starks & Carson.

Show:

– Kyle O’Reilly defeats Mike Sydal.

– Bobby Fish defeats Raymond Rowe.

– Mark Briscoe defeats Steve Corino via disqualification.

– Athena defeats Barbi Hayden.

– Roderick Strong defeats Adam Cole.

– Eddie Edwards defeats Matt Taven, in a Proving Ground Match.

– Jay Lethal defeated ACH

– In a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match, SCUM (Jimmy Jacobs & Rhett Titus) defeat Michael Elgin & BJ Whitmer. – Jay Briscoe defeated Davey Richards, to retain the ROH World Championship.

2014 – WWE Payback is held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois in front of 13,311 fans.

Pre-Show Match:

– El Torito defeats Hornswoggle, in a Hair vs Mask Match.

PPV:

– Sheamus defeats Cesaro, to retain the United States Championship.

– Ryback & Curtis Axel defeat Cody Rhodes & Goldust.

– Rusev defeats Big E via submission.

– Kofi Kingston vs Bo Dallas ends in a no-contest.

– Bad News Barrett defeats Rob Van Dam, to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

– John Cena defeats Bray Wyatt, in a Last Man Standing Match.

– Paige defeats Alicia Fox, via submission, to retain the Divas Championship.

– In a No Holds Barred Elimination Match, The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, & Dean Ambrose) defeat Evolution (Triple H, Randy Orton, & Batista).

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: 7-time TNA Tag Team Champion & 1-time World Champion James Storm (40 years old); 1-time WCWA World Heavyweight Champion Black Bart (69 years old); IWA Mid-South founder Ian Rotten (47 years old); former AJPW & SMW Tag Team Champion Jackie Fulton (54 years old); former WWF & GWF wrestler Big Bully Busick (63 years old); and Ross Von Erich (29 years old).

