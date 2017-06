Smackdown viewership up slightly

This week’s Smackdown did 2,350,000 viewers, up only 22,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. Despite being the best number since the April 25 episode, the number is still down from the pre-NBA Playoffs average. Smackdown was #1 on the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

