NJPW “2017 Best of the Super Juniors” Finals Set

The finals of NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors 24 has been determined.

Will Ospreay emerged as the Block A winner when he pinned Hiromu Takahashi on Tuesday in Osaka. Ospreay earned a total of 10 points.

KUSHIDA punched his ticket to the finals when he defeated Volador Jr. last night, thus cementing his place on top of Block B. KUSHIDA earned a total of 8 points.

Ospreay cut a promo afterward congratulating KUSHIDA, telling him he’s glad he made it to the finals. KUSHIDA beat Ospreay in his New Japan debut and in his title match that he earned after winning last year’s Best of the Super Juniors.

Ospreay stated that he wants to prove that he can beat KUSHIDA, told him to bring his A game to the finals and reminded the former champion that he also has something to prove. Ospreay ended things with a handshake while vowing to win his second consecutive tournament.

Will Ospreay vs. KUSHIDA will headline Best of the Super Juniors Final on Saturday, June 3rd at Yoyogi Gymnasium in Tokyo. The show will air live on New Japan World and with English commentary.

The tournament winner will go on to Dominion on June 11th and face Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title.

