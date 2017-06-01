Matches & Video for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Episode, Crowd Photos from India

– Below is a preview for tonight’s Impact Wrestling on POP as the Road to Slammiversary continues:

– Tonight’s Impact will feature Allie in singles action, a celebration by new #1 contender Ethan Carter III, The Veterans of War vs. Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX in the finals of the GFW Tag Team Title tournament, Eli Drake vs. Impact Grand Champion Moose and more.

– The Impact crew is currently heading back to the United States after taping episodes of TV in Mumbai, India. Below are some crowd shots from day 2 of the tapings, which are the final tapings before Slammiversary:

