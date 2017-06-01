Lana Asks Shane McMahon for MITB Spot, WWE – Snapchat Programming, Brie Bella

– Below is a new video with Brie Bella sharing intimate photos of she, Daniel Bryan and other family members from her labor earlier this month. Brie praises her husband for how well he did.

– WWE is working on developing regular programming for Snapchat, according to PWInsider. The idea is to debut the new content on a monthly basis beginning sometime around SummerSlam weekend.

– Could Lana be added to the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match next month? Lana has yet to make her SmackDown debut but she tweeted the following to SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon:

Dear @shanemcmahon, can I please negotiate being put in the first ever MITB women's match ? I'd like to be apart of history. Thank you. @WWE — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) May 31, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)