Jesse Ventura to Keynote at Cannabis Business Expo in New York

Via press release:

For the first time, Jesse Ventura will deliver a Keynote Address at a cannabis trade show and conference. He will be speaking on Thursday, June 15 at 11:50 am the 4th Annual Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) at the Javits Center in New York.

After his Keynote Address, the former Governor will be signing copies of his book Jesse Ventura’s Marijuana Manifesto in exhibit booth #455, at 3:00 pm.

During his Keynote Address, Ventura will share his candid philosophy on cannabis, why he’s always been in favor of legalization, and what the United States will gain if cannabis were completely legalized.

The 4th Annual CWCBExpo New York, taking place June 14-16, is the leading business event for medical and recreational marijuana, CBD, and industrial hemp.

Attendees are cannabis business owners, entrepreneurs looking to enter the market, medical professionals, dispensary owners, retailers, investors, media, and providers of professional services.

“I am looking forward to speaking at CWCBExpo NY. I want to see cannabis legalized in all 50 states within my lifetime, and I will do all I can to help destigmatize it,” said Governor Ventura. “Aside from being an invaluable medical resource for many Americans, cannabis is about job creation. Never before has marijuana had the potential to become a legitimate, multibillion-dollar industry in the U.S.—one that can rejuvenate our economy and make us healthier simultaneously.”

Ventura was the 38th Governor of Minnesota and a former US Navy frogman. After being honorably discharged from the navy, he became a professional wrestler and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004. He is a movie actor and visiting fellow at Harvard.

In addition to being the author of Jesse Ventura’s Marijuana Manifesto, Ventura is the New York Times bestselling author of seven other books, including American Conspiracies, 63 Documents the Government Doesn’t Want You to Read, and Don’t Start the Revolution Without Me. He was the host and executive producer of truTV’s Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura and the host of the political talk show Off The Grid, which aired on RT America and online at Ora.tv. He is currently the host of the political talk show The World According To Jesse, airing on RT America this summer.

“We are honored to have Jesse Ventura be one of our star Keynotes. As a strong advocate of the benefits of the cannabis plant and its safe and legal access nationwide, his message will be inspiring and thought-provoking,” said Scott Giannotti, Managing Director, CWCBExpo events. “Ventura’s Keynote at CWCBExpo NY should not be missed!”

The CWCBExpo NY, taking place under one roof at the Javits Center June 14-16 in the financial and media capital of the world, will also host an expanded exhibit floor (June 15-16) with suppliers in the industry showcasing cutting-edge products and services. The educational programming includes Add-on Workshops (June 14 and June 17) presenting information on becoming medical marijuana provider, opening a business, investing in cannabis, making hemp great again, and the art of the cannabis sommelier.

The CWCBExpo conference program will include more than 70 sessions and over 100 expert speakers covering everything from seed to sale including cultivation, processing/extraction, sales, ancillary business, advocacy legislation and more. To register for CWCBExpo NY at advance rates, go to www.cwcbexpo.com.

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo)

The professionally run Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo) are produced by Leading Edge Expositions in partnership with the International Cannabis Association (ICA). The events are the premier professional forums for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic industry. To learn more about the coast-to-coast CWCBExpos in New York, Los Angeles and Boston, go to www.cwcbexpo.com.

