Cena returning on July 4 Smackdown Live

Jun 1, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

John Cena is currently filming a movie, titled The Pact, in Atlanta and with Smackdown being in Atlanta this week, many thought that he’d pop in for an appearance.

It wasn’t meant to be, and Cena said that Tuesday was “bittersweet” because he’s enjoying his time in Atlanta doing the movie but Smackdown was “so close.”

Cena, who has not appeared on WWE television since he proposed to Nikki at WrestleMania 33, then gave out the date of his return to WWE. “7/4 can’t get here fast enough,” Cena wrote. July 4, which is also Independence Day in the United States, will see a live Smackdown taking place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

WWE.COM is already promoting Cena’s return for that show, using him, Orton, and and AJ Styles in the top graphic for the event.


(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad