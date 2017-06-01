Cena returning on July 4 Smackdown Live

John Cena is currently filming a movie, titled The Pact, in Atlanta and with Smackdown being in Atlanta this week, many thought that he’d pop in for an appearance.

It wasn’t meant to be, and Cena said that Tuesday was “bittersweet” because he’s enjoying his time in Atlanta doing the movie but Smackdown was “so close.”

Cena, who has not appeared on WWE television since he proposed to Nikki at WrestleMania 33, then gave out the date of his return to WWE. “7/4 can’t get here fast enough,” Cena wrote. July 4, which is also Independence Day in the United States, will see a live Smackdown taking place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

WWE.COM is already promoting Cena’s return for that show, using him, Orton, and and AJ Styles in the top graphic for the event.





