Bischoff on Russo: “pathological bulls–t that I just choose not to engage or associate”

Jun 1, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Eric Bischoff shares his thoughts on Vince Russo:

“When you orchestrate a lie and intentionally deceive, for me, that’s a different category. That’s the category Vince Russo’s in. I don’t hate Vince Russo, I don’t. I just don’t associate or give credibility to someone who has such a well documented history, not with me. All anyone has to do who isn’t drowning in their own purple Kool-Aid is to look at some of the comments from Viacom who would not even comment on content, programming and people involved. Go back and look at Doug Schwartz’ comments about Vince Russo. Vince Russo has got such a well documented history of, in my opinion, pathological bulls–t that I just choose not to engage or associate.”

source: Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling


