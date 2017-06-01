Alexa Bliss on fan’s reactions and being a heel, Rey Mysterio’s influence on her outfits

Alexa Bliss spoke with The Weekender, here are a few notes:

On fan’s reactions and being a heel: .



“It’s so much easier to get people to hate you than to like you, and I kind of like to play with that a little bit. Not caring what the fans think and just kind of wanting them to hate me, even though I do kind of care what they think; it’s just so fun to portray this mean person, just to see how people react to it. It’s a lot of fun.”

On Rey Mysterio’s influence on her outfits:

“Rey Mysterio used to have different outfits as well, and I used to watch Rey growing up; and I thought he was awesome because he had lucha style, which I liked because I was a gymnast. The fact he used to dress up as all kinds of different characters is where I got the idea to do that myself.”





