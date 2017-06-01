Alexa Bliss on fan’s reactions and being a heel, Rey Mysterio’s influence on her outfits

Jun 1, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Alexa Bliss spoke with The Weekender, here are a few notes:

On fan’s reactions and being a heel: .

“It’s so much easier to get people to hate you than to like you, and I kind of like to play with that a little bit. Not caring what the fans think and just kind of wanting them to hate me, even though I do kind of care what they think; it’s just so fun to portray this mean person, just to see how people react to it. It’s a lot of fun.”

On Rey Mysterio’s influence on her outfits:

“Rey Mysterio used to have different outfits as well, and I used to watch Rey growing up; and I thought he was awesome because he had lucha style, which I liked because I was a gymnast. The fact he used to dress up as all kinds of different characters is where I got the idea to do that myself.”


(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad