WWE Working on “AMA” Show?, WWE RAW Social Score, Rollins vs. Reigns Video

May 31, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is slow motion video from this week’s WWE RAW main event, which saw Roman Reigns defeat Seth Rollins:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 98,000 interactions with 28,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 74,000 Twitter interactions with 17,000 unique authors. RAW also had 169,000 Facebook interactions with 121,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 165,000 interactions with 116,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– It looks like WWE is planning some sort of “Ask Me Anything” show for the WWE Network, playing off the popular Reddit “AMA” chats with celebrities and other interesting people. They tweeted the following, asking fans to submit questions for RAW Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad