Update on the Kurt Angle “text” storyline
(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)
More from my site
- My interview with RVD: His stand up comedy, his WWE status, being insulted by TNA and why he left, Russo, and more
- This Day In Wrestling History – May 20th
- This Day In Wrestling History– September 10th
- GRP #94: Perro Aguayo Jr. passes away, the blame on Mysterio, media coverage, responsibilities, and more
- Stephanie Comments on a Kurt Angle WWE Return, Bray Wyatt Taunts The Shield, Jericho
- GRP #133: The return of the WWE brand split, Eden released, Cody’s bucket list, HHH/Shane, Slammiversary, more
More from my site
- My interview with RVD: His stand up comedy, his WWE status, being insulted by TNA and why he left, Russo, and more
- This Day In Wrestling History – May 20th
- This Day In Wrestling History– September 10th
- GRP #94: Perro Aguayo Jr. passes away, the blame on Mysterio, media coverage, responsibilities, and more
- Stephanie Comments on a Kurt Angle WWE Return, Bray Wyatt Taunts The Shield, Jericho
- GRP #133: The return of the WWE brand split, Eden released, Cody’s bucket list, HHH/Shane, Slammiversary, more