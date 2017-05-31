The Rock Tweets WWE NXT Superstar, Seth Rollins – Madden Finals Promo, RAW Top 10

May 31, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As noted, the “UpUpDownDown” Madden finals will be released next week as Seth Rollins and AJ Styles do battle. Xavier Woods’ gaming channel posted this video of Rollins warning Styles going into the big match-up.

– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s WWE RAW in Greenville, SC:

– Former WWE Champion The Rock recently responded to a tweet from WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy and said he’ll see the former NXT Tag Team Champion at the top one day. Below is their exchange:

