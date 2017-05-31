Taz reveals what match Vince McMahon offered him

In the most recent “Taz Show” of former TNA & WWE Star Taz it’s revealed that while working as a #SDlive announcer, Vince Mchanon approached The former ECW champion and ask if he would face Brock lesnar at a special MSG Return match and “make it right”

Which Taz turn down and in which Vince said wow imagine how much I would have paid you and walked away

Taz went on to say it wasn’t about the money or booking it was more about that he was still injured and couldn’t wrestle like he did before his injuries and would be a disappointed bout for those who watched

Source: The Spotlight

