Rusev and Lana Training Note, New WWE NXT Live Events, AJ Styles – Madden Promo

May 31, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As noted, Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” gaming channel will release the WWE – Madden finals next week with AJ Styles going up against former champion Seth Rollins. Below is a promo from AJ to hype the finals:

– While there’s been no word on Lana and Rusev staying together once they both make their SmackDown debuts this summer, Lana tweeted the following and noted that they were training for the debuts together.

– Triple H announced this week that the WWE NXT Road Trip continues in mid-July with live events in Vancouver, Seattle and Portland. Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday. He tweeted the following dates, including NXT’s first time in Vancouver:

