Lana – WWE SmackDown Note, Breezango Gets New Storyline, Cedric Alexander

– With The New Day debuting on SmackDown this week to take the top babyface tag team spot, it appears WWE is keeping some sort of a push going for Breezango after fans responded positively to their recent push in the feud with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

This week’s SmackDown saw Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeat The Colons after another edition of The Fashion Files set up a new storyline for the two. Below is that segment, which led to Breezango hunting for who trashed The Fashion Police’s station. It will be interesting to see if the storyline continues next week but Breezango have definitely added to their fanbase over the past few weeks.

– It’s worth noting that WWE did not air a teaser vignette for Lana’s SmackDown debut on this week’s show. The Lana vignettes first started airing in April after her “Superstar Shakeup” brand change was announced but this is the first week where they did not air a new vignette. As noted, Lana has been working WWE NXT live events and training at the WWE Performance Center to prepare for her debut.

– NXT enhancement talent Corey Hollis worked this week’s WWE 205 Live episode, losing to Cedric Alexander. Cedric announced earlier in the show that he was continuing his comeback tour as he works towards earning a WWE Cruiserweight Title shot. This was Cedric’s second match since returning from injury last week. Below is video from the match:

