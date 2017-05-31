John Cena Confirms His Return?, Six-Man SmackDown Dark Match, Erick Rowan Video

– Erick Rowan tweeted the following video as this week’s WWE SmackDown went on the air. He wrote, “HAZARD…”

– The dark match before this week’s SmackDown tapings at the Philips Arena in Atlanta saw Luke Harper, Tye Dillinger and Mojo Rawley defeat Aiden English and The Ascension.

– We’ve noted how John Cena has been advertised to make his return at the SmackDown tapings on Tuesday, July 4th from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. WWE will tape RAW in the same building the night before. Cena, who has been in the Atlanta area filming a movie, tweeted the following and confirmed his return on the July 4th SmackDown:

Bittersweet day today as I begin another night in Atlanta. Such a funny movie but #SDLive @WWE is so close! 7/4 can't get here fast enough! — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 30, 2017

