Enzo and Cass break up likely to Happen sooner then Later

May 31, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment

Dave Meltzer on the latest installment of the Wrestling Observer Radio, reported that #WWE may break up the popular team of Enzo & Big Cass if WWE chooses to have Cass be Enzo’s attacker.

WWE officials apparently feel as if a turn for Big Cass can happen seeing as how The Hardyz have taken the spot as the top face tag-team on the #RAW roster.

If this goes through a singles match between Enzo and Cass is planned for #SummerSlam in Brooklyn.

