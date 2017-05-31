Enzo and Cass break up likely to Happen sooner then Later

Dave Meltzer on the latest installment of the Wrestling Observer Radio, reported that #WWE may break up the popular team of Enzo & Big Cass if WWE chooses to have Cass be Enzo’s attacker.

WWE officials apparently feel as if a turn for Big Cass can happen seeing as how The Hardyz have taken the spot as the top face tag-team on the #RAW roster.

If this goes through a singles match between Enzo and Cass is planned for #SummerSlam in Brooklyn.

