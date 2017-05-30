WWE’s Fitness Brand Tapout launches body spray collection

Tapout, the fitness brand now owned by WWE and Authentic Brands Group, today launched the Tapout Body Sprays Collection which are now available at Walmart stores for $7.98 each. Tapout brand ambassador John Cena will appear in an ad campaign through exclusive digital content on WWE and Tapout channels, event sponsorships, as well as TV and in-store advertisements to promote the new body sprays. The six performance body sprays come in a diverse range of scents – including Defy, Victory, Fuel, Focus, Core, and Control. Easy-to-use and high-quality, they are suitable for any occasion for men of all ages. “Motivation, discipline and determination are three values at the core of everything I do on both a personal and professional level,” said Cena. “Whether it’s after a workout, or before an event, Tapout Body Sprays are a great addition to my every day routine.” Natasha Fishman, EVP of Marketing at Authentic Brands Group, added, “We are excited to launch Tapout into the personal care space. Extending the brand into body sprays is a great next step for Tapout as it directly correlates to its brand essence which is to inspire the athlete in every individual.”

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)