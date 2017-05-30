WWE hall of framer reveals original idea for The Undertaker

May 30, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

credit: Gallery1988.com

Appearing on Fightful.com‘s podcast “The List And Y Boy” WWE Hall of Famer and former manager of The Four Horsemen JJ Dillion talked about his experience working with WWE and Vince McMahon, a job that he kept from 1989 until 1997 which is obviously where he came across The Undertaker and shared the story of the gimmick that Vince originally wanted The Deadman to use.

He said: ““[Undertaker] is an impressive guy, he had the size. In the business, they call the ‘it factor,’ and if you’re on the business on the executive side, it’s hard to find the words to describe ‘it,’ I can’t explain it, but he has ‘it’ and I guess another word for it is natural charisma and [Undertaker] had it. Vince’s first reaction was ‘maybe he could be a Viking with the helmet and the horns.”

