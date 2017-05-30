WWE Cruiserweight Injured Before RAW, Austin Aries Announces Book, Sin Cara Gear

May 30, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Sin Cara tweeted this video showing off some of his new WWE Shop gear:

– WWE taped the following matches in Greenville, SC to air on this week’s Main Event episode:

* Drew Gulak vs. Lince Dorado. Dorado landed bad on his knee after a tilt-a-whirl and looked to be legitimately injured

* Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Bo Dallas and Curt Hawkins

– Austin Aries made another announcement before RAW hit the air last night – pre-sale orders for his book will begin this week. The book will be titled “Food Fight: My Plant-Powered Journey from the Bingo Halls to the Big Time” and the artwork can be seen below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad