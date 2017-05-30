WWE Cruiserweight Injured Before RAW, Austin Aries Announces Book, Sin Cara Gear

– Sin Cara tweeted this video showing off some of his new WWE Shop gear:

– WWE taped the following matches in Greenville, SC to air on this week’s Main Event episode:

* Drew Gulak vs. Lince Dorado. Dorado landed bad on his knee after a tilt-a-whirl and looked to be legitimately injured

* Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Bo Dallas and Curt Hawkins

– Austin Aries made another announcement before RAW hit the air last night – pre-sale orders for his book will begin this week. The book will be titled “Food Fight: My Plant-Powered Journey from the Bingo Halls to the Big Time” and the artwork can be seen below:

