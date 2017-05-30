Wildkat Sports debuts at the 2300 (ECW) Arena on June 10, with Homicide, Stevie Richards, BLK Jeez, Bestia 666
Wildkat Sports debuts in Philadelphia, PA at the infamous
2300 Arena on Saturday night June 10th. This will be
Wildkat’s first event in the NorthEast. They have reached
enormous amounts of success throughout the South and have a
good amount of buzz coming into this event.
Tickets are on sale NOW at WildkatSports.com. VIP and
Premium seats will have early access to the meet and greet
before the show.
Matches announced:
* WildKat Sports Champion Stevie Richards vs. Luke Hawx
* Blk Jeez vs. Steve Anthony (NJPW and head trainer for
Harley Race’s World League Wrestling vs. Papadon vs. 2nd
generation luchador Bestia 666
* New York legend and LAX member Homicide takes on Monster
Factory’ LSG vs New Jersey’s own “One Man” Mike Dell
* Devin (Crowbar) Storm vs. Bu Ku Dao
* Ruby Raze vs. Renee Michelle
Other talents scheduled to appear: Matt Lancie, Socorro, J.
Spade, and much much more.
The WildKat Sports Heavyweight Champion, Stevie Richards
will be hosting a special seminar on Saturday, June 10th
from 3PM-5PM at the World Famous (Former ECW) 2300 Arena!!
RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY, sign up through:
wildkatsports@gmail.com.
Two applicants will be chosen to perform on #WKS event that
same night!
Wildkat has also announced that it will be working with The
Monster Factory.