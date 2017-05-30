Wildkat Sports debuts at the 2300 (ECW) Arena on June 10, with Homicide, Stevie Richards, BLK Jeez, Bestia 666

Wildkat Sports debuts in Philadelphia, PA at the infamous

2300 Arena on Saturday night June 10th. This will be

Wildkat’s first event in the NorthEast. They have reached

enormous amounts of success throughout the South and have a

good amount of buzz coming into this event.

Tickets are on sale NOW at WildkatSports.com. VIP and

Premium seats will have early access to the meet and greet

before the show.

Matches announced:

* WildKat Sports Champion Stevie Richards vs. Luke Hawx

* Blk Jeez vs. Steve Anthony (NJPW and head trainer for

Harley Race’s World League Wrestling vs. Papadon vs. 2nd

generation luchador Bestia 666

* New York legend and LAX member Homicide takes on Monster

Factory’ LSG vs New Jersey’s own “One Man” Mike Dell

* Devin (Crowbar) Storm vs. Bu Ku Dao

* Ruby Raze vs. Renee Michelle

Other talents scheduled to appear: Matt Lancie, Socorro, J.

Spade, and much much more.

The WildKat Sports Heavyweight Champion, Stevie Richards

will be hosting a special seminar on Saturday, June 10th

from 3PM-5PM at the World Famous (Former ECW) 2300 Arena!!

RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY, sign up through:

wildkatsports@gmail.com.

Two applicants will be chosen to perform on #WKS event that

same night!

Wildkat has also announced that it will be working with The

Monster Factory.

