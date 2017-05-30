Triple H Sending Title to Sports Team, Charlotte’s Ramadan Message, Fans on Enzo Amore

– Below is video of Charlotte Flair sending warm wishes to fans for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which runs through June 24th.

Ramdan Greetings From The Queen @MsCharlotteWWE Thank you so much Queen👑 pic.twitter.com/VKgFw3MJo8 — Livy HBD Nia (@sashasalexa) May 28, 2017

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who has been attacking Enzo Amore on RAW – The Revival, Big Cass or a Superstar who has yet to be revealed. As of this writing, 59% went with Big Cass while 23% voted for another Superstar and 18% voted for The Revival.

– Triple H is sending another custom WWE Title belt to another championship sports team this week. As seen below, The Game is sending a belt to CD Guadalajara for winning their 12th league title this past weekend:

Congratulations @Chivas on winning the Mexican League…we've got something special to help you celebrate.

¡Enhorabuena amigos! https://t.co/JmbWJMTHXx — Triple H (@TripleH) May 29, 2017

