Triple H Sending Title to Sports Team, Charlotte’s Ramadan Message, Fans on Enzo Amore

May 30, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is video of Charlotte Flair sending warm wishes to fans for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which runs through June 24th.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who has been attacking Enzo Amore on RAW – The Revival, Big Cass or a Superstar who has yet to be revealed. As of this writing, 59% went with Big Cass while 23% voted for another Superstar and 18% voted for The Revival.

– Triple H is sending another custom WWE Title belt to another championship sports team this week. As seen below, The Game is sending a belt to CD Guadalajara for winning their 12th league title this past weekend:

