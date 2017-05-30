Tommaso Ciampa Injury Update

Via an earlier report:

Tommaso Ciampa suffered an ankle injury at the WWE NXT live event before “Takeover: Chicago” last week. PWInsider reports that Ciampa suffered another injury during the Takeover Ladder Match against NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain, which will require surgery. Ciampa appeared on crutches at Thursday’s NXT TV tapings and vowed to be the most dangerous man in pro wrestling when he’s able to return. No word yet on when he will be back but we’ll keep you updated.

—

Update: PWInsider is now reporting that Tommaso Ciampa’s injury is a torn ACL.

