Tommaso Ciampa Injury Update

May 30, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Via an earlier report:

Tommaso Ciampa suffered an ankle injury at the WWE NXT live event before “Takeover: Chicago” last week. PWInsider reports that Ciampa suffered another injury during the Takeover Ladder Match against NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain, which will require surgery. Ciampa appeared on crutches at Thursday’s NXT TV tapings and vowed to be the most dangerous man in pro wrestling when he’s able to return. No word yet on when he will be back but we’ll keep you updated.

Update: PWInsider is now reporting that Tommaso Ciampa’s injury is a torn ACL.

(Visited 119 times, 119 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad