The Rock to Make Troops Announcement, John Cena – American Grit Promo, Lana

May 30, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a new preview for FOX’s American Grit reality competition, featuring host John Cena. The second season premieres Sunday, June 11th.

– Former WWE Champion The Rock noted on Twitter that he has a big announcement for the Troops coming next week. No word yet on if The Great One will be announcing the second “Rock The Troops” special after last December’s successful program on Spike.

– Lana tweeted the following teaser as she prepares to make her WWE SmackDown in-ring debut in the near future:

