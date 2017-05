The NXT Season That Never Came to Be…

Big E was asked by a fan on Twitter the origins of a picture that surfaced online. In the picture, we see Seth Rollins, Big E, Damien Sandow, Sin Cara, Bo Dallas, and Leo Kruger.

Here’s the picture:

Big E’s response:

An NXT season that never was. Thank the Lord. https://t.co/9doJk6dO3T — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) May 30, 2017

