Second set of Celeste “Kaitlyn” Bonin private photos and videos leaked online

It’s a bad start of the week for Celeste Bonin, the former WWE Diva known as Kaitlyn, as several new private photos and a solo video were leaked online.

Back in March, over two dozen naked photos of her were released on the Internet along with those of Paige, Melina, and other former WWE Superstars.

The new Kaitlyn leaks contain a video where she is dressed in a skimpy outfit and she addresses someone, who was never named. “I wanted to send you a special little video while I’m gone so I make sure you don’t miss me too much,” she says, at which point she tries to sit down on a stool and she nearly falls over, stopping the video. A second video, a continuation of the first, gets more sexual and includes nudity.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)