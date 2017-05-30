Roman Reigns on His RAW Win, Mojo Rawley Wants a Match, Sasha Banks Hypes 205 Live

– As noted, Sasha Banks will be appearing on this week’s WWE 205 Live as she and Rich Swann prepare to face Noam Dar and Alicia Fox at Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. In the Fallout video below, Sasha says Swann’s RAW win over Dar was nothing compared to what will happen on Sunday and she’s coming to 205 Live to have Swann’s back.

– We’ve noted how Mojo Rawley has expressed some frustration with not having a SmackDown TV match since the April 18th episode – the Six Pack Challenge that was won by new WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The winner of the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal tweeted the following going into tonight’s show, tagging SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon:

– Roman Reigns tweeted the following after defeating Seth Rollins in the main event of last night’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of RAW. Rollins, Reigns, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe will do battle in a Fatal 5 Way this Sunday to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

