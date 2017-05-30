RAW Superstar Set for WWE 205 Live, Update on The Revival, Kendo Stick Match Promo

– Below is a promo for Sunday’s Kendo Stick on a Pole Match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Baltimore:

– Sasha Banks has been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode. As noted, Sasha and Rich Swann vs. Alicia Fox and Noam Dar has been announced for Sunday’s pay-per-view.

– We noted last week how The Revival were spotted walking backstage during a Sasha Banks interview. It turns out that this was not a botch as we were meant to see the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions in the background. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder made their RAW returns on last night’s show, their first appearances since Dash went down with a broken jaw. The background sighting was used to fuel speculation on The Revival attacking Enzo Amore backstage. Below are photos and a video from this week’s appearance by The Revival, who will be back in action on RAW soon:

