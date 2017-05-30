Randy Orton Status Note, WWE Begins New Kurt Angle Storyline (Video), SmackDown

– Below is a promo for this week’s Fatal 5 Way on WWE SmackDown, featuring Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka to determine the Money In the Bank opponent for SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi.

– As noted, Randy Orton had weekend SmackDown live events off and while he’s scheduled for this week’s SmackDown tapings, he also has live events off in early July. There is nothing changed with Orton’s status as his absence is due to a stipulation in his contract where he has certain weekends off, according to F4Wonline.com. Orton may have next weekend off as well.

– There’s speculation on WWE building to the possible in-ring return of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle after a new storyline kicked off on last night’s RAW with Corey Graves and Angle. Graves delivered information to Angle that Angle said could ruin him if it’s true. Graves had left commentary to deliver the information to Angle after receiving a text message. He later returned to commentary and told Michael Cole that the situation was private. You can see photos and video from the angle below:

