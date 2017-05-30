Photo: Summer Rae in Maxim Magazine’s hot 100 issue

MAXIM HOT 💯 hits newsstands today & I am honored to be included in it! Im privileged to be along side some amazing, strong, powerful women! pic.twitter.com/m9wbMuxSf9 — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) May 30, 2017

– WWE Superstar Summer Rae may have been off WWE television for several months, but the blond stunner got the nod from MAXIM Magazine as she was included in the MAXIM Hot 100, an issue which comes out today. Rae, who is listed as Danielle “Summer Rae” Moinet, is photographed on the sand in a red bikini showing off her stunning body with the words, “The blonde WWE bombshell is as tough as she is sexy, which is just how she likes it. As she explains, ‘Hot as no boundaries. It no longer has to fit in a box. Hot is confidence, it’s strength, it’s athletic, it’s smart, it’s curvy or slim, and nothing is hotter than a woman loving herself!’” She is featured in the “Good Sports” section of the list alongside the likes of X-athlete Anna Gasser, skiier Lindsey Vonn and UFC’s Paige VanZant. “I am honored to be included in it! I’m privileged to be alongside some amazing, strong, powerful women,” Rae said.





