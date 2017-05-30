John Cena Reveals Tapout Body Spray, Lince Dorado Update, The Titus Brand Video

– Below is video of Titus O’Neil holding a celebratory press conference for The Titus Brand with Apollo Crews following Titus’ cheap win over Kalisto on RAW. Mike Rome, the only reporter to show up, asks Titus if his victory is questionable and it’s all downhill from there. Titus says The Titus Brand is the hottest going right now and they will be announcing big news at next week’s presser.

– John Cena tweeted the following video to promote the new Tapout body spray. Cena wrote, “Defy the skeptics. Be Unstoppable. @Tapout body spray is now available at @Walmart!”

Defy the skeptics. Be Unstoppable. @Tapout body spray is now available at @Walmart! pic.twitter.com/mZkXMOsIIB — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 30, 2017

– No word yet on Lince Dorado’s status after suffering an apparent knee injury during the WWE Main Event tapings on Monday but it appears he is in Atlanta for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode. He posted the following today with the “Recover” caption:

Recover A post shared by Lince Dorado (@lince_dorado) on May 30, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

