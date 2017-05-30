Cornette, Bischoff and Hayes on who should headline WrestleMania 34

On the latest episode of Table For 3 Jim Cornette said he would want to book a triple threat match between Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, and himself. But once he got serious, it didn’t take Jim Cornette long to reply he would book Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe in a submission match.

Cornette said, “that’s what I would wanna see. The two baddest guys in the locker room and one guy has to tap out. I’d like to see what would happen.”

Eric Bischoff replied saying that by next year Roman Reigns is going to find his inner heel. He said Roman is dancing with it, but once he latches onto it, Reigns will be a rockstar heel. Bischoff said he’d like to see The Big Dog Roman tangle with The Phenomenal One AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34.

Michael “Doot Doot Doot” Hayes said he agreed with the Roman Reigns comment Bischoff made. He said Roman has a “Cena dynamic” right now. Hayes said Reigns is getting a lot of the louder female fans to pop while the lower range is mostly booing. But once Roman hits his finisher most everybody in the building pops.

Hayes said he saw the same thing when Cena went to #RAW from #Smackdown. He says he notices the same reaction at house shows for Roman Reigns that Cena used to receive.

Michael Hayes is a current #lWWE agent so his opinion might matter most in this trio in the end, Michael Hayes said he would like to see John Cena vs Roman Reigns headline WrestleMania 34.

The plan for WrestleMania 34 is still Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Title. But as we know WWE tends to change plans daily

