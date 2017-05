Big Women’s Match, Tag Team Title Match Added to WWE Money In the Bank, Updated Card

The Fatal 5 Way to crown a new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi on tonight’s SmackDown from Atlanta never started as a big brawl broke out, ending with Charlotte powerbombing Natalya through the announce table.

The brawl led to SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announcing the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match for the June 18th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

SmackDown also saw The New Day make their blue brand debuts, revealing that they will be challenging SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Money In the Bank.

Below is the updated MITB card:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

MITB Ladder Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

MITB Ladder Match

Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)