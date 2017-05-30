5/29/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Macon, Georgia

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Macon, Georgia:

1. Breezango defeated The Colons

2. Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English

3. Sin Cara defeated Aiden English

4. Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

5. Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler

6. Handicap Match

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina

7. Baron Corbin defeated Tye Dillinger

8. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal (via disqualification)

