5/29/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Macon, Georgia

May 30, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Macon, Georgia:

1. Breezango defeated The Colons

2. Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English

3. Sin Cara defeated Aiden English

4. Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

5. Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler

6. Handicap Match
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina

7. Baron Corbin defeated Tye Dillinger

8. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal (via disqualification)

