WWE recently filed for two more trademarks

May 29, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE recently filed for two additional trademarks. According to PWInsider which are said to include “Bruiserweight” for WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and “WWE Rockstar” for Former NXT champion Shinsuke Nakamura given his recent push on the Smackdown roster.

It’s great news for the new WWE UK Champion who is now expected to be pushed as one of Triple H’s favorites on the NXT roster. Nakamura is also set to be pushed as the front man on Smackdown Live in the absence of John Cena in the coming months.

