WWE NXT Manchester Event Canceled Due to Attack, Nakamura 360, Fans on SmackDown Stars

– As seen below, the latest WWE 360 video features Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance from the WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Backlash saw Nakamura make his main roster TV in-ring debut with a win over Dolph Ziggler.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which SmackDown Superstar is most likely to win his first WWE Title now that Jinder Mahal has won the title – Aiden English, James Ellsworth, Baron Corbin, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Mojo Rawley, Rusev, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura or Tye Dillinger. As of this writing, 44% voted for Nakamura while 16% went with Corbin, 15% for Sami, 12% for Rusev, 4% for Harper and 4% for Ellsworth. The rest received 2% or under.

– WWE UK confirmed that the WWE NXT live event scheduled for the Manchester Arena next month has been canceled due to the recent terror attack in the arena. Fans who purchased tickets for the Manchester show can receive a refund or a ticket to the June 7th show in Leeds. Below is the full statement from WWE UK:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)