WWE Cruiserweight Headed to ICW Event, R-Truth Gets Fan Heat for Tweet, Bella Brains

– Below is the latest episode of Bella Brains with The Bella Twins and Daniel Bryan:

– WWE is allowing Noam Dar to return to Insane Championship Wrestling for one night only. Dar has been announced for the ICW “Shug’s Hoose Party” show on July 29th in Glasgow. Below is their full announcement:

WWE SUPERSTAR RETURNS HOME FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY Scottish Supernova Makes ICW Return? Insane Championship Wrestling has announced the return of one of itsformer roster members and current WWE Superstar, Noam Dar. Dar is due to return to his home promotion for one night only Sunday, 29 July at O2 ABC in Glasgow for ICW’s ‘Shug’s Hoose Party’ event. This will be the second time the American juggernaut has sent a contracted WWE Superstar to appear on an ICW event, following former Universal Champion and current WWE RAW Superstar, Finn Balor’s appearance at SSE Hydro in November last year. Dar will team with long-time friend Sha Samuels to take on entertainment mogul, Grado and current ICW World Heavyweight Champion, Joe Coffey. The event is part of a weekend of shows for ICW, taking place Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 July at the famous Glasgow venue. Weekend tickets start from £37.00 or £20.00 per night from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

– Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter today and remembered fallen veterans for Memorial Day but R-Truth is getting some heat from fans for his reply to Goldust’s Memorial Day tweet, seen below. The feud between the former Golden Truth partners is expected to further on tonight’s RAW, possibly setting up a match for Extreme Rules.

