Video: Sean Waltman Reacts After Felony Drug Charges Dropped from LA Airport Arrest

We noted back in late April how former WWE Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman was arrested at the airport in Los Angeles while trying to fly to the UK for an indie appearance. Waltman was charged with felony drug possession after authorities found cannabis chocolate bars, two THC liquid cigarettes and a total of 38 meth/amphetamine capsules. They believed Waltman was bringing the drugs to the UK to sell them but he insisted that he was still clean and that he was not selling drugs. Waltman claimed at the time that the capsules were used to treat a yeast infection he had been dealing with, not illicit drugs.

In an update, the charges have been dropped. Sam Roberts noted on Twitter that the District Attorney rejected the case. Waltman confirmed the charges being dropped in a new interview with TMZ Sports, which you can see above.

The pills were tested and that test proved that the pills were not an illegal substance. Waltman noted that the capsules were not returned to him. Waltman also talks about government wasting money on the case, knowing he was innocent from the start and more in the interview above.

Just heard the DA rejected @TheRealXPac's drug arrest case we talked about on the podcast. It's over & he's cleared. Not surprised! Congrats — Sam Roberts (@notsam) May 26, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)