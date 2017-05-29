Video from Recent WWE Tryouts, RAW Superstar Turns 32, Extreme Rules Top 10

– Below is more video from the recent WWE tryouts in Dubai at the Opera House, which WWE is calling their most diverse tryout ever featuring more than 30 athletes from around the globe.

– Seth Rollins turned 31 years old on Sunday while WWE UK star Joseph Conners turned 30, WWE Legend Kamala turned 67 and Headbanger Mosh turned 46.

Nia Jax turns 32 years old today while WWE Performance Center Coach Steve Corino turns 44, Brian Kendrick turns 38, Hornswoggle turns 31, Nitro Girl Spice turns 44 and Pete Gas turns 47.

– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video with Extreme Rules lethal weapons:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)