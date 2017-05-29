Video from Jerry Lawler’s Restaurant, Praise for Asuka’s Streak, Tyler Bate, Jeet Rama

– Food vlogger Dine01 posted this video from a recent trip to King Jerry Lawler’s Memphis BBQ Company, owned by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. The video features an appearance by The King himself. Host Justin wrote the following in his YouTube description:

Since I didn’t say my ratings really here they are 1-10 scale:

Sauce – 8.8

Skins – 9

Mac & Cheese – 7

Waffled Sweet Potato Fries -10

Ribs(dry rub is great) – 9

Pulled Pork – 8

Brisket(melts in your mouth) – 8.9

Smoked Sausage – 8

– The first dark match before last week’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Jeet Rama defeat indie wrestler Chris Silvio. The second dark match saw Tyler Bate defeat Steve Cutler.

– Stephanie McMahon and Triple H took to Twitter and tweeted the following congratulatory messages to NXT Women’s Champion Asuka for her 174-win milestone. For those who missed it, you can see the streak exchange between Asuka and Bill Goldberg below as well:

I respect Goldberg so much. He is amazing. I am honored to be the undefeated champion with the longest streak in WWE history. #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/eOZXIj4NGV — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) May 24, 2017

🙏 ……the "streak" is in very good hands👊 #Congrats 👏 RT @WWEAsuka: I respect Goldberg so … https://t.co/MKx7eO1LbG — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) May 25, 2017

