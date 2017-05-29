Steve Austin endorses the idea of WWE putting the title on Mahal

Here’s an excerpt from Steve Austin’s podcast; The Steve Austin Show:

Steve Austin: “He’s got a great look, a great body. Dude, the ‘Maharaja’ nickname has the cool factor written all over it. Plus, if you play that with arrogance, it works for you. But, dude, down the road, I think that it spells money. I think the kid got a great look. He’s got the great facials and dude, you’ve got to bring a few things to the table, whether it’s appearance or size, looks, handsome, ugly, are you a flat-out bad ass worker, just unbelievable talker?

This kid has bits and pieces of the things one needs to be successful and all of these things can be graded on a scale of one to 10 on what you’re bringing to the table. But, at first, one of the big things you’ve got to bring for Vince to get in that big spot, size helps and it just does.”





