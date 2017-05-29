Sasha Banks Responds To Fans Calling For Her To Turn Heel

The former NXT & RAW Women’s Champion was interviewed by “The Masked Man Show” this past weekend and when asked if she prefers to be a heel or a babyface, she responded:

“Ummm, either one. I don’t like to just be like… cause a lot of people ask me ‘when are you going to turn heel?’ Like, I don’t care because guess what? I’m going to be in the WWE for a very long time so you’re going to see both versions of myself for a while. So people need to shut up because that’s what I’m sick of hearing.”

“‘When are you gonna turn heel?’ Then once I turn heel, ‘when are you gonna turn babyface?’ You guys just need to shut up and let me do me, okay? Why do you want me to turn on Bayley? That’s my best friend. I don’t have a lot of friends so just accept it. Yeah, I play either one very well, so it doesn’t matter.”

Sasha is currently part of a feud with Alicia Fox and Noam Dar that is expected to include Cedric Alexander in the coming weeks.

source: THE SpOTLight





